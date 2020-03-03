Tesco Mobile launches 5G in the UK

Tesco Mobile has announced that they are launching 5G in the UK and this will be available at ‘select’ locations in the UK.

The company will offer pay monthly contracts for under £30 a month and 5G sim only contracts from jut £15 a month.

Tom Denyard, CEO at Tesco Mobile, said; “Today marks an exciting step for Tesco Mobile as we bring the latest technology to our customers. We’ve taken the time to be in a position to offer great value tariffs, making 5G accessible to everyone – all with the added perks of being part of the Tesco family.”



To get 5G, customers will need a 5G enabled device, SIM and tariff and to be within a 5G coverage area. Customers can check coverage in their local area by entering their town or postcode information at tescomobile.com/coverage-checker.

You can find out more details about the new Tesco Mobile 5G over at their website at the link below, it will be available in 50 locations in the UK by this summer.

Source Tesco Mobile

