Tesco Mobile giving all customers free evening and weekend calls

Tesco Mobile has announced that it will be giving all of its UK customers free evening and weekend calls from today.

The company has said that all of its 5.2 million customers in the UK will get free calls from 8PM in the UK today. The calls will be available for free from 8pm to 8am Monday to Friday and throughout the weekend.

Tom Denyard, CEO of Tesco Mobile said: “At Tesco Mobile we always want to support our customers in the most helpful way. In these unprecedented times we’ve seen a huge increase in our customers using their minutes allowance with relatively little change to data usage or text messaging, so free minutes felt the best way to help all of our customers right now. We wanted everyone to have a chance to talk to their loved ones for free each day, especially the most vulnerable and those in isolation. We put our customers first and know that now, more than ever, every little helps.”

You can find out more details about these free calls for Tesco Mobile customers over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Tesco

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals