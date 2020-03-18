TerraMaster D5 Thunderbolt 3 5 bay professional grade NAS

TerraMaster has created a new professional NAS storage solution fitted with five bays and capable of operating with RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10, as well as JBOD disk array modes. The TerraMaster 5-bay D5 Thunderbolt 3 is compatible with 3.5″ SATA disks and 2.5″ SSDs, and supports a capacity up to 80 TB of storage.

The D5 Thunderbolt 3 is equipped with a 40-Gbps lightning speed interface, and the read and write support attains speeds of up to 1,035 MB/s (test conditions: 5 SSDs, RAID 0 mode). The device is compatible with daisy chaining across multiple Thunderbolt 3 devices, and each one can be realised using the Thunderbolt interface. Once the overview video below to learn more about the NAS equipped with a HD DP digital interface enabling video editors can connect the D5 Thunderbolt 3 to a 4K HD display.

“Replacing lost content is inconvenient, costly, and, ultimately, unworkable for all professionals. Therefore, with the D5 Thunderbolt 3, TerraMaster has not comprised on its use of state-of-the-art storage technologies to ensure data safety and security. Now, freed from concerns about inadequately protected data, users can focus on what matters to you.”

“Given its compactness, its large storage capacity, and its lightning speed, the D5 Thunderbolt 3 is ideally suited for the most demanding applications, including 4K video editing, as well as seamless 4K streaming. Other users, especially those with strict speed and storage requirements, will find a valuable partner in this device.”

For more information and purchasing options jump over to the TerraMaster D5 Thunderbolt 3 NAS product page, where the system is available to purchase for $700.

Source : TM

