New TerraMaster F8-422 10Gb high-speed quad-core NAS

TerraMaster has this week introduced a newly redesigned 8-bay network attached storage (NAS) solution the form of the new F8-422 NAS which features integrated 10 GbE LAN. The redesigned F8-422 has a sleeker aluminium chassis without the top-mounted handles, and the high-speed 10GBASE-T RJ45 port now offers you “improved network performance and efficiency” over 1GbE networking, a cost-saving upgrade to 10 GbE networking which doesn’t require a 10 GbE NIC card upgrade. The TerraMaster F8-422 8-Bay NAS is now available to purchase priced at $1,299.99 throughout the United States.

The TerraMaster F8-422 utilises an Intel Celeron quad-core 1.5 GHz processor equipped with a 10 Gb Ethernet port and two 1,000 Mbps Ethernet ports to support network aggregation. AES NI hardware encryption and 4K transcoding allow the setup to achieve a read-write speeds as high as 610 MB/s ( Seagate IronWolf 6TB x 8, RAID 5).

“The 10GBASE-T RJ45 port offers 10 times the bandwidth of a standard 1GbE port without the need for network cable replacement, significantly improving overall network performance and efficiency. Multiple raid modes are supported, including RAID 0, RAID1, RAID 5, RAID6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE, meeting the needs of a variety of applications and users and offering increased data security. Raid online expansion and migration are also supported, allowing easy expansion of storage space without data loss.”

“The F8-422 NAS supports SMB/CIFS, NFS, AFP, FTP/SFTP, WebDAV files services, SMB, NFS, and iSCSI remote mounts, as well as offering Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS cross-platform access.”

Source : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals