TerraMaster F5-422 NAS with 10GbE professional storage solution launched

TerraMaster has this week introduced a new storage solution for “growing businesses” in the form of the new F5-422 5-bay NAS offering larger-capacity storage for demanding professionals, complete with advanced security features to protect your sensitive business data. The TerraMaster F5-422 NAS is powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 1.5 GHz (Max 2.30 GHz burst) quad-core processor supported by 4 GB memory, upgradable up to 8 GB (4 GB+4 GB) memory.

“The TerraMaster F5-422 features multiple layers of data security to protect from malicious attacks and prevent data loss. Features include SSL encryption, Anti-DoS attacks, and advanced account protection. The F5-422 also supports multiple backup options, supporting a wide range of storage devices for backup including external USB storage, remote TNAS, cloud storage, and others. It also supports Time Machine backup and Rsync remote backup. Featuring the all-new TOS 4.2 system, F5-422 users can enable the unique Hyperlock-WORM file system that allows users to create unmodifiable and undeletable memory spaces at designated locations.”

The F5-422 with its 5 bays offer a large storage capacity for all your digital content, up to 80 TB of storage using 16 TB hard drives in RAID or up to 108 TB in a single volume configuration.The TerraMaster F5-422 NAS is ideal for growing businesses with demanding professionals like video editors, 3D animators, photographers, and other content creators that deal with large volumes of data.

“The TerraMaster F5-422 is ideal for building private cloud storage for homes and businesses. Create private cloud storage using TNAS.online, DDNS, VPN, NextCloud, or OwnCloud to easily collaborate and share data with friends, family, or colleagues to streamline workflow. Cloud storage helps improve data management with collaboration, users can remotely access the cloud storage via the internet to access, store, and synchronize data.”

“The TerraMaster F5-422 supports a wide selection of enterprise applications to meet a variety of business needs. Applications supported include Virtual Machines, VPN Servers, Proxy Servers, DNS Servers, AD Domains, Web Server, Multimedia Server, and more. TerraMaster’s exclusive Multimedia Serverallows the F5-422 to deliver real-time hardware 4K transcoding streaming to multimedia players. Create and manage your own VPN network using a VPN Server on your TNAS to provide secure internet access to shared resources on your local area network.”

Source : TerraMaster : TPU

