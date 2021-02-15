TerraMaster F2-422 NAS launches from $360

Network attached storage solution provider TerraMaster have this week announced the availability of its new TerraMaster F2-422 NAS priced from $360. The TerraMaster F2-422 2-bay NAS is powered by the companies new TOS 4.2 system, providing businesses with more value for their investment says TerraMaster. The TerraMaster F2-422 NAS is equipped with a high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port, the F2-422 can be easily integrated into any 10 GbE network without the need for a 10 GbE NIC card.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other features of the TerraMaster F2-422 inlcude an Intel Celeron quad-core 1.5GHz processor with a turbo boost of up to 2.30 GHz. It packs 4 GB of DDR3 memory which is upgradeable to 8 GB. For high-speed networking, this TNAS has two 1GbE ports and a 10GbE port. Using 10GbE, the F2-422 can deliver speeds of up to 670 MB/s read and 650 MB/s write. The F2-422 also features 4K ultra-HD video transcoding enabling high-quality 4K and 8K video playback directly to supported devices such as smart TVs, digital media players, smartphones, tablets, and computers. Multiple raid modes are also supported, including RAID 0, RAID1,JBOD, and SINGLE depending on your needs.

“To protect users from data loss, the TerraMaster F2-422 comes with optimized snapshot technology built into the Btrfs system. Optimized snapshot technology generates a secured virtual copy of your data, creating 1,024 snapshots for every shared folder and up to 71,680 overall system snapshots. Snapshots promote data integrity and prevent data loss. The TNAS also comes with multiple layers of protection, supporting SSL encryption, firewalls, Anti-DoS attacks, and account protection.”

Source : TPU : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals