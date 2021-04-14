TerraMaster D5-300 5 bay NAS storage offers RAID 5 and more from $270

TerraMaster has unveiled their new D5-300 5 bay NAS storage system this week offering a home and business network attached storage solution supporting multiple RAID modes: RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 10, CLONE, JBOD, and Single Disk. Prices start from $270 and the NAS uses a hardware RAID controller to provide users with reliable and fast RAID performance, as well as being supplied with a customized RAID configuration client, which increases the simplicity and convenience of RAID management, making it easy to set up and configure to meet your exact requirements.

The TerraMaster D5-300 NAS supports both HDDs and SSDs, and can hold up to 90 TB of storage with 18 TB HDDs, as well as a high-speed USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C SUPERSPEED+ protocol to deliver fast data transfer speeds of up to 220 MB/s with Seagate IronWolf 4 TB HDDs in RAID 0.

“With its USB 3.1 high-speed interface, the easily operable D5-300 offers a storage capacity of over 90TB and supports multiple RAID modes. It is suitable for professionals who want to store photos, videos, or technical documents. Relying on the USB 3.1 Gen 1 super speed protocol, the D5-300’s transmission speeds can reach up to 220MB/s (Tested with Seagate IronWolf 4TB RAID 0).”

“Equipped with 5 drive slots, supports a drive capacity of up to 18TB, and a total storage capacity of up to 90TB (Users need to purchase their own hard drives).The D5-300 adopts the latest USB Type-C interface, which is smaller in size, more reliable in connection, and more convenient to use than the previous generation.”

Source : TerraMaster

