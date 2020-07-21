Christopher Nolan Tenet film premier delayed once again

If you like me have been looking forward to the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s latest movie Tenet, you will be disappointed to learn that the release of the science-fiction movie has been delayed once again, with Warner Bros. postponing its release indefinitely. It now looks as though Warner Bros.is waiting for a suitable time to release the film in theatres or may even roll out the film staggered by country and even by city reports are suggesting. Although nothing has been confirmed by Warner Bros. at the current time.

The plot is currently unknown, but the project is described as an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.

Source : Engadget

