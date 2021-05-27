Unreal Engine 5 features Temporal Super Resolution

Epic Games has this week unveiled more details about its new Unreal Engine 5, making it available in Early Access and revealing more details about the technology incorporated into their latest game engine. Developers can begin testing the new engine and start making next-generation games for PCs and gaming consoles, taking advantage of the new Temporal Super Resolution, a competitor for DLSS.

AMD explains a little more about the new DLSS alternative :

Temporal Super Resolution: TSR is a new technique of upscaling a lower resolution frame to maximize performance and visual fidelity. AMD has worked closely with Epic to optimize TSR features on Radeon powered systems. A standard feature of UE5, TSR is enabled for all GPUs and provides state-of-the-art upscaling not just on PC, but on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, too.

Epic games explains :

Nanite micropolygon geometry and the fidelity demands of the next generation of games have increased the amount of detail displayed on screen like never before. To meet these demands, we’ve written a Temporal Super Resolution algorithm from scratch that replaces UE4’s TemporalAA for higher-end platforms.

Temporal Super Resolution has the following properties:

– Output approaching the quality of native 4k renders at input resolutions as low as 1080p, allowing for both higher framerates and better rendering fidelity.

– Less ghosting against high-frequency backgrounds.

– Reduced flickering on geometry with high complexity.

– Runs on any Shader Model 5 capable hardware: D3D11, D3D12, Vulkan, PS5, XSX. Metal coming soon.

– Shaders specifically optimized for PS5’s and XSX’s GPU architecture.

– In Unreal Engine 5 Early Access, Temporal Super Resolution is enabled by default in your project settings.

– Rendering 4K frames at native 4K (r.ScreenPercentage=100): 18.6 fps

– Displaying 4K frames each rendered at 1080p resolution (r.ScreenPercentage=50): 43.0 fps

Source : VideoCardz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals