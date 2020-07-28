Smartipresence cardboard telepresence robot

Designer Ross Atkin based in London has created a new cardboard telepresence robot that uses the power of your smartphone to enable callers to move around your home, office or designated areas. Launched by Kickstarter this week early bird pledges are available from £50. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the project.

“Just slot in your phone and decide who you want to invite over. If that’s not easy enough you can send one to another location and drop in whenever you like. The ‘pilot’ (aka person on the screen) can move forwards and backwards, turn and look up and down or spin around for a little dance. Driving Smartipresence feels a lot like being present but only being 6 inches tall. “

“To invite someone in, just put Smartipresence online (using the app on iOS or webapp on Android) and send them the link to the driving webapp. They can see what the robot sees and drive it around from in the browser on their Smartphone, Tablet or computer. As soon as they start driving their face will appear on the robot’s screen and you will be able to chat amongst yourselves.”

Source : Kickstarter

