JayShoe’s Pro Audio Series Teensy 4 ADC and DAC Audio Shield

JayShoe based in Philadelphia has created an affordable high quality audio DAC and ADC for use in designing professional quality audio systems using the Teensy 4 and Teensy 4.1. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $55 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Teensy 4 ADC and DAC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Teensy 4 ADC and DAC project view the promotional video below.

“When setting out to create a pro-audio device using the Teensy Audio Library, I found that existing audio shields using cheap audio CODEC chips didn’t have quite the right spec’s in terms of features, quality, and layout. After years of experimentation, I determined that I needed higher quality audio boards that were flexible enough for my project builds. The result is a pair of modules that feature impressive DAC and ADC processing capabilities. The modules were developed to allow for flexible, high performance, and robust audio inputs and outputs for interfacing pro audio equipment with the audio DSP processing capabilities of the Teensy 4 and Teensy 4.1.”

“This Kickstarter campaign will fund the first round of production of my new Audio components and will mark the beginning of continued design and development of professional audio devices. Upon funding of this project I will release the firmware required to drive the modules using the Teensy Audio Library and JayShoe’s Pro Audio Series modules will be made available for purchase at my tindie shop. “

JayShoe’s Pro Audio ADC features :



4 Channel ADC (8ch PDM)

Teensy 4.0 & Teensy 4.1 Compatible

Stackable for Multi-channel Audio

Front Panel IO Header Pins

Balanced or Single-Ended

42dB analog preamp + 27dB digital preamp

Impedance: 2.5-kΩ, 10-kΩ, and 20-kΩ

SNR: 108 dB (4 channel), 111-dB (2 channel), or 114dB (1 channel)

Dynamic Range Enhancer (SNR: Up to 120dB)

Automatic Gain Control

Decimation Filters, High-pass Filters (HPF)

miniDSP and Programmable Biquad Filters

Programmable Mic Bias

3.3v and 5v Power Output

“JayShoe’s Pro Audio DAC is a Teensy 4 and Teensy 4.1 compatible DAC providing high quality stereo balanced and single ended outputs. It features a TI PCM5242 chip that is capable of driving up to 2.1 VRMS with a crystal clear 114-dB SNR. With no additional stages, the Pro Audio DAC can drive balanced (+4dB) and consumer single ended (-10dB) outputs. The DAC is configured to connect directly to drive an audio output through an XLR, ¼ inch, RCA, 3.5mm, or other connector. In addition, the PCM5242 has a built-in programmable miniDSP allowing “advanced DSP algorithm with very low group delay”.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Teensy 4 ADC and DAC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

