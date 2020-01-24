IKEA Teenage Engineering range arrives in stores next month

IKEA has this week announced that its new FREKVENS range of goods will be arriving in stores next month during February 2020 thanks to a collaboration between IKEA and Teenage Engineering. The new range offers everything from spotlights to speakers as well as raincoats and spill resistant furniture.

The flagship product of the new IKEA FREKVENS range is the modular music system which consists of a Bluetooth enabled 8 inch tall speaker available in black, yellow and red finishes priced at $70, capable of providing up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Together with a $150 subwoofer and a small four-inch portable speaker priced at just $20

“We’ve wanted to make something that feels like IKEA, and at the same time challenge how we perceive them today,” said Teenage Engineering founder and head of design Jesper Kouthoofd. “It’s exciting to explore new territories, push the boundaries and challenge each other. IKEA is furniture, meatballs and soon… Party.”

Source: IKEA : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals