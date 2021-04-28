Tecno Spark 7 Pro smartphone unveiled

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.6 inch display that features a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and there is a choice of two storage options 64GB by 128GB.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes with a range of cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera on the back plus depth camera and an AI camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it will be available in a choice of colors including blue, green, neon and black, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source GSM Arena

