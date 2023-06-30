Tecno Pova 5 smartphone unveiled

The Tecno Pova 5 comes with a 6.78 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of includes storage, it is not clear whether the storage is expandable or not.

The handset is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and it comes with 45W fast charging that can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in just 21 minutes, 0 to 100 percent takes just 60 minutes,

The Tecno Pova 5 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary depth camera, there is also a dual LED flash.

The device comes in a range of colors including Hurricane Blue, Amber Gold, and Mecha Black as yet there are no details on how much this handset will cost or when it will be available.

Source GSM Arena



