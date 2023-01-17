Tecno Phantom X2 Pro up for pre-order in India

Tecno announced their new Tecno Phantom X2 Pro smartphone back in December and now the handset is available to pre-order in India.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro will be available from Amazon from the 24th of January and the device can be pre-ordered now.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor and it also comes with 12GB of TAM and 256GB of storage. The device also comes with a 5160 mAh battery and it has 45W fast charging.

The device features a .8-inch AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a range of cameras.

There is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and 13-megapixel ultrawide cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

You can find out more details about the new Tecno Phantom X2 Pro over at Amazon at the link below, the device retails for INR 49,999, which is about $611. The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, Mars Orange and Stardust Grey.

Source Amazon, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals