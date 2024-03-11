Techart GTstreet R gives the Porsche 911 Turbo S 800 Horsepower

Techart has taken the 992 generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and turned it into the Techart GTstreet R and the car comes with up t0 800 horsepower and 950 Nm or toque, the car gets a wide range of upgrades over the standard 911 Turbo S.

This limited edition Techart Porsche 911 Turbo S will be limited to just 25 cars worldwide and the car will come with a top speed of 217 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.5 seconds.

Lightweight TECHART carbon fiber components do not only make outstanding aerodynamics but also define the exciting exterior styling of the TECHART GTstreet R Touring. More than 40 different exterior parts compose the sophisticated aerodynamic bodykit. It features a customizable complete front and rear apron with visible carbon fiber elements, a carbon fiber aero hood, lightweight carbon fenders with integrated air outlets, carbon wheel arch extensions, side skirts, carbon fiber side air intakes and more. All exposed carbon parts can be ordered in high gloss or matt finish.

A standout design highlight of the GTstreet R Touring is the all new lightweight rear spoiler. Its design line is timeless, classy and racing inspired. Entirely made of carbon fiber, it provides increased downforce and balanced aerodynamics at high speeds. Comprising a paintable carbon fiber base frame, a carbon spoiler lip as well as lightweight construction structural parts, TECHART’s new rear spoiler is 60% lighter than the 911 Turbo’s stock rear wing. The distinctive spoiler lip offers further personalization options, available in visible carbon fiber finish or painted in a color of choice. With new integrated air ducts, the GTstreet R Touring rear spoiler also provides improved cooling air supply to the power enhanced engine.

You can find out more details about the Techart GTstreet R over at Techart at the link below, this upgrade packages for the Porsche 911 Turbo S will cost £98,250 on top of the price of the 911 Turbo S.

Source Techart



