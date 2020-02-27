LoCoMoGo Train teaches children to code through play

Teach children the basics of coding through play using the LoCoMoGo Train, designed for children between the ages of four and 12 and offering an educational journey from screen display to “full on programming”. Thanks to over 145 backers the campaign has blasted past its required pledge goal and will start shipping out to backers during November 2020, watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique play set that teaches the basics of coding through play.

“This exciting journey takes children from basic code logic to true code mastery, all while playing. Children can start having fun right away with the LoCoMotive by creating their unique train tracks using tape. The Color Car then enables them to learn basic code logic, entirely screen-less. Each additional train car adds a new function and is programmable through the LoCoMoGo app, therefore, creating more and more fun opportunities to play and code with.”

“The LoCoMoGo Train can be extended with many more Train Cars. Each additional Train Car adds a new functionality, enabling more and more fun opportunities to play and code with. With LoCoMoGo there will always be a new car to add to your collection, as we continuously work with you to come up with best ideas to expand the LoCoMoGo experience.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals