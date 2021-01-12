TCL 20 SE smartphone gets official

Earlier we aw the new TCL 20 5G, TCL also introduced another device at CES, the TCL 20 SE and the handset features a 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls on the back there are four cameras.

The four rear cameras include a 16 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. You can find out more information about the new TCL 20 SE over at TCL at the link below.

Source TCL

