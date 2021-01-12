Geeky Gadgets

TCL 20 SE smartphone gets official

Earlier we aw the new TCL 20 5G, TCL also introduced another device at CES, the TCL 20 SE and the handset features a 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls on the back there are four cameras.

The four rear cameras include a 16 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. You can find out more information about the new TCL 20 SE over at TCL at the link below.

