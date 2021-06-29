TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE launched in the US

TCL is launching three new smartphone in the US, the TCL 20 Pro 5G, the TCL 20S and the TCL 20 SE, the handset are now available to buy .

The company is offering the above devices with a pair of TCL Moveaudio earbuds free with a purchase of the 20 Pro 5G or 20S for the next week.

“With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs, incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value.”

The new 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency and security updates.

You can find out more details about the new 20 Pro 5G, 20S and the 20SE over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source TCL

