TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L and 20L+ smartphones unveiled

TCL has added three new Android smartphones to its line up with the launch if the TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L and 20L+.

The top model is the TCL 20 Pro 5G which comes with a 6.67 inc AMOLED display and more

“Our new 20 Series smartphones are outstanding examples of how TCL continues to deliver innovative technologies created to meet and exceed the needs of consumers,” said Stefan Streit, General Manager of Global Marketing at TCL Communication. “We’re constantly developing new mobile offerings designed to enhance the connection you have with your smartphone, especially while staying connected in a virtual or socially distanced world.”

Visual enhancement, which is featured throughout the lineup, is delivered by TCL’s advanced display optimization technology, NXTVISION. This proprietary experience showcases sharper details and greater contrast to enhance your real-life visual experience. NXTVISION also offers elevated levels of eye protection to reduce eye strain and blue light.

You can find out more details about these three new smartphones in the TCL 20 range over at their website at the link below.

Source TCL

