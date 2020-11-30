TCL 20 5G smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new Android smartphone from TCL, the TCL 20 5G, some renders and specifications on the handset have been leaked.

The device was posted on Voice by Evan Blass and it will come with a 6.67 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

There will also be a microSD card slot for extra storage and it will come with a 4500 mAh battery and a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be an 8 megapixel camera and on the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

Source Voice, Playfuldroid

