TalkSocket Alexa and Google Assistant equipped PopSocket

If you would like to be able to use Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant while away from your home you may be interested in a new smartphone Gadget called the TalkSocket. As the name suggests both personal assistants have been integrated into an external PopSocket, enabling you to easily communicate with your chosen personal assistant rather than having to use the phones default assistant.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £46, offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the TalkSocket Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the TalkSocket project review the promotional video below.

“Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have some of the most impressive AI on the market but their convenient experience is lost as soon as you leave your house. You love your voice assistant at home. Why switch to your smartphone’s voice assistant when you step outside? Think about how much more you could do if your favorite voice assistant joined you hands-free on the go too.”

“We’re firm believers that a good accessory should fit in with what you already own and love. It’s all about upgrading your experience—not changing it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with PopSockets and OtterBox—two international leading mobile accessory companies. PopSockets’ base and accordion design houses the TalkSocket gadget and easily attaches to any phone. It also merges perfectly with OtterBox’s Otter + Pop cases.”

TalkSocket has been specifically designed to provide users with a hands-free experience when using Alexa or Google Assistant, offering a small device that can be clipped to your backpack, smart phone or simply held in your pocket for easy access. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official TalkSocket crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

