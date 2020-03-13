New TAG Heuer Connected smartwatch from $1,800

The new TAG Heuer Connected Wear OS smartwatch has been unveiled this week with prices starting from $1,800 for the basic version featuring a black rubber strap. The new TAG Heuer smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and features a 430 mAh battery capable of “all-day standard use” offering 20 hours with one hour workout and six hours of continuous sport use from a single charge and runs the Wear OS operating system.

The smartwatch is fitted with 1.39 inch 454 x 454 pixel OLED display protected by Sapphire glass and features connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS. Other specifications include a choice of steel or titanium cases, rubber or stainless steel bracelets, with the titanium version only available with rubber strap.

The TAG Heuer Connected Wear OS smartwatch is water resistant to 5ATM and measures 45mm in diameter, 13.5mm thick and weighs 108g for steel w/ rubber combination, 179g for steel w/steel and 86g for Titanium w/rubber.

“Connectivity and design excellence: all of TAG Heuer’s watchmaking expertise forms a combination of exceptional technologies. The TAG Heuer Connected is tailored to your specifications. Match straps and dials. From chic to sporty to casual: reinvent your TAG Heuer and be ready for any situation. Change the strap with just one click. You’re just seconds away from a whole new style.”

“Control the watch using the touch screen or the crown and push buttons. Your route displayed in real time. Your landmarks at a glance. Monitor your session in real-time thanks to intergrated sensors. Your training is always on track. Use the automatic splits or adapt them to your route. 39,000 routes: 2D/3D plan, satellite view, distance to obstacles, distance from moves, Integrated score card: your scores in real time. Advanced statistics available for each move. Success will not be left to chance.”

Source : TH

