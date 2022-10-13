TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Editions unveiled

Tag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo and is launching some new limited edition watches, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Editions.

There are two models in the range a chronograph and a chronograph tourbillon, the chronograph will be limited to 3,000 watches, and the tourbillion to just 250 watches.

Fans of the energetic, intrepid Super Mario will recognize their favorite character taking over one of TAG Heuer’s emblematic collections, fittingly dedicated to racing. The two never-seen-before designs were achieved through close collaboration between the TAG Heuer and Nintendo teams to customize every detail of these pieces. The watches highlight the common themes shared by the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection and the Mario Kart series: adrenaline, speed, competitiveness, all the way to victory.

“We are excited to reveal the two latest pieces born from our collaboration with Nintendo. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Editions (Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon) expertly mix fun gaming references that will delight fans of Mario Kart around the world, with refined and high performing timekeeping.” explains Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer. “The spirit of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection was the perfect match for mechanical Mario Kart limited editions, thanks to its modern and playful personality, driven by speed and friendly competition. The two timepieces are designed for lovers of fine watchmaking who have kept their fresh, fun outlook on life.”

You can find out more details about the new TAG Heuer Formula X Mario Kart Limited Editions over at Tag Heuer at the link below.

Source Tag Heuer



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals