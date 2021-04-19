Speedir white laser tactical flashlight from $149

The compact Speedir Flashlight is capable of protecting illumination up to 2,000 ft thanks to its 380 lumens. The Speedir LEP flashlight uses a laser as its light source, throwing a long-range beam concentrated in the center without any spill. It’s safe, powerful, and a must-have tool in adventurers’ backpacks say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Speedir campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Speedir flashlight project view the promotional video below.

“The white laser emitter transforms the blue laser energy into a focused, crystal white light beam. Speedir flashlight can achieve a beam distance of up to 600 meters (2000 ft.) and max beam intensity of 700,000cd. It can cut through the humidity and is excellent for illuminating very long-range objects. “

“With three power modes to adjust brightness, the Speedir Flashlight can adopt in many applications. The torchlight produces only 19 lumens in low eco mode and a whopping 380 lumens in high output mode. Emergency functions include two strobe modes, regular and fast flashing. The battery will last 2.5 hours on high brightness, illuminating objects 2000ft away (600 meters.) It will turn on eco mode first to save battery when you accidentally turn the flashlight on.”

