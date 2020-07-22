Automatic t-shirt folding machine

Using three 12V DC motors, driven by MD10C-R3 controller boards, and controlled by by an Arduino micro-controller maker and YouTuber Ty Palowski has created an awesome t-shirt folding machine, to help you do your laundry.

The T-shirt folding machine consists of four sections which lie flat to accept an unfolded garment and then start to fold once a capacitive touch sensor is triggered, two motors bring in the sides sequentially, then a third motor flips the bottom up.. Watch the video below for more details on the construction and mechanics behind the automated T-shirt folding machine.

“Wanted to over-engineer a more efficient way to be lazy. Thus, I made a machine that folds my shirts (mostly) at the push of a button. Hope yall enjoy! The device is made from a few pieces of foam board (0.1875inch thickness) cut into four pieces and hinged with packing tape. The timing of the folds can be adjusted inside the code.”

Source : AB : Ty Palowski

