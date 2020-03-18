T-Mobile to increase LTE speeds for its customers

T-Mobile has announced that it will be increasing speed an capacity of its network in the US for its customers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier has announced that Sprint customers will also get expanded roaming access to the T-Mobile network.

In addition to measures announced Friday — removing smartphone data caps for all customers, adding more hotspot data, expanding data access for EmpowerED schools, free calling to severely impacted countries, free shipping and more — we plan to expand capacity for customers with compatible devices for 60 days by deploying 600 MHz spectrum from multiple companies, including Bluewater, Channel 51, Comcast, DISH, Grain Management affiliate NewLevel, LLC, LB Holdings and Omega Wireless, LLC in the markets where it can be quickly deployed. FCC Chairman Pai has led the way for an industry-wide response with the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, and these partnerships help address critical broadband needs during this pandemic. Pending FCC approval, we expect to rapidly place this additional spectrum into service within days.

You can find out more information about T-Mobile’s plan to increase its network capacity in the US over at their website at the link below.

Source T-Mobile

