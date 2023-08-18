T-Mobile REVVL 6x PRO 5G and REVVL 6x 5G smartphones unveiled

T-Mobile has added a range of new devices to its lineup, this includes the new T-Mobile REVVL 6x PRO 5G and REVVL 6x 5G smartphones and a new 5G tablet, the REVVL TAB 5G and all three devices are now available with the carrier.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled its latest REVVL lineup, including the first-ever REVVL tablet — the REVVL TAB 5G — and the new REVVL 6x PRO 5G and REVVL 6x 5G smartphones. With the new tablet in the mix, the Un-carrier is giving customers even more options to choose from and expanding upon its popular REVVL line. All three devices come packed with premium 5G features without breaking the bank along with access to the nation’s 5G network leader AND value-packed plans. The new REVVL lineup will be available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting August 24.

“Our REVVL 6 series saw major success – consistently landing in our top five best-selling affordable 5G smartphones – so we’re building on that success and expanding the line further to launch the REVVL TAB 5G,” said Omar Tazi, Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, T-Mobile. “We’re laser-focused on giving customers the best value, alongside the best network to ensure they get the best, no-compromise experience – and the new budget-friendly 5G REVVL lineup helps continue to do just that, making 5G affordable for every pocket.”

You can find out more information about the new T-Mobile REVVL 6x PRO 5G and REVVL 6x 5G smartphones and the new REVVL TAB 5G tablet over at the TY-Mobile website at the link below.

Source T-Mobile



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals