Switchblade Hub for the Nintendo Switch Bluetooth 5, HDMI, game storage and more from $49

As the name suggests the Switchblade Hub has been specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch games console adding a wealth of features including support for Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI output as well as an integrated kickstand. The demonstration video below to learn more about the Switchblade Hub which has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back from $49 offering a considerable 38% saving off the recommended retail price all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

“Switchblade Hub is dedicated to make the Switch a true 2020 device that you can easily enjoy all its function in your hand, no strings attached anymore! Many people(including us) were enjoying the games for the last couple of years. As for today, people might have to maintain social distancing, but the games don’t. The longer we played the games, the more we found this 2017 console aging: You can’t use Bluetooth earphone without accessory; You can’t connect your TV or charge your gamepad without that giant hub; But more importantly, why can’t I make all of the things portable, when I’m holding a mobile device?”

“With Switchblade, you can easily tuck the console into the case and grab it safely with zip on. It integrates the Bluetooth connector into the motherboard to enable invisible yet strong and stable connection—while keeping everything in the box. By integrating the HDMI-out module in the slim body, Switchblade Hub can connect your TV in just one cable away. Other time? It’s well-hidden to save extra space for your party! The original Switch plastic kick-stand is too fragile to endure long-term using, and most people would soon find the broken parts if they are careless for even just once.”

Source : Indiegogo

