The 4 illustrated survival guide helps you survive zombies, nuclear attack, pandemics and more

If you would like to plan ahead and prepare for the next Pandemic, Zombie Attack, Nuclear Winter or the upcoming Global Warming catastrophe, you may be interested in a new survival guide launched via Kickstarter which has raised over $350,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers with still 12 days remaining. Created by for illustrators inspired by such things as the Walking Dead, World War Z, 28 days later, Mad Max, Fallout, STALKER and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

Survive the next apocalypse with the 4 survival guide

“The 4 consists of 400 pages of fascinating and useful illustrated content on how to survive in various difficult situations, and while performing usual tasks of everyday life. The information is collected from a huge number of books, videos, and stories by experienced professionals from around the world. All information is detailed and beautifully illustrated, which allows you to visually study human inventions and knowledge, to understand the principle of their operation and how to make them yourself.”

If the 4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the 4 illustrated survival guide project play the promotional video below.

“The book offesrs four different styles incredibly beautiful images of inventions and knowledge of survival in artistic environments of 4 disasters. The 4 will bring aesthetically great pleasure to a child and an adult, awaken curiosity and creativity, and in a visual and interesting form will give useful knowledge on survival in various situations, which will be helpful even in everyday life. The world rolled back by a hundred years. Essential supplies ran out, and we had to resort to improvising, using old means of combating the infection. Turned out it wasn’t that hard, just place the cut lemon into a moist environment, and wait for the mold to show up. It can then be applied to the infected spots. It’s far from the actual antibiotics, but good enough for emergency use.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the illustrated survival guide, jump over to the official 4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals