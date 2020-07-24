Surrokko precision engineered pens hit Kickstarter

An engineer and designer based in New Zealand have created a new range of precision engineered pens, Surrokko, which they have launched via Kickstarter this month. The high quality Surrokko Rollerball and Surrokko Fountain Pens have been created after a frustration by its designer when trying to find a suitable everyday carry (EDC) pen.

Early bird pledges are available from $149 or £120, offering a considerable $100 saving off the recommended retail price of the Surrokko EDC pen. If the project is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2020.

“We wanted to design a pen that combined style & function with engineering. Surrokko was born with this philosophy and approach to life. The fountain and rollerball pen have been built for versatility, practicality and they are suitable for all occasions. And, our packaging is not an afterthought either as it will look great on your desk.”

“We are Damon and Paul from New Zealand. We have come to Kickstarter to showcase the pen that will help you write your story, your way. If you are like us then you want something that reflects who you are and what you are doing with your life.

This project started when Damon wanted to buy a pen and couldn’t find anything suitable. Damon is known to always carry a pen. This is a carry over from his days in the military where ‘every good soldier always carries a pen’.

As he transitioned to the corporate world he needed a pen that was suited to an office. After looking for a while he decided that he would build design and build one and so he started sketching some ideas with unique materials and design concepts. “

