ZoopScoop smart supplement scoop

If you use supplements such as protein powders or similar you may be interested in a new intelligent scooping system aptly named the ZoopScoop, created by designer Artur Zolkiewicz. ZoopScoop has been designed to provide a simple, multifunctional powder scoop with precise and easy measuring and a speedy rotating paddle dispenser.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $14 or £10 (depending on current exchange rates). If the ZoopScoop campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the ZoopScoop supplement scoop project view the promotional video below.

“Forget teeny tiny handles, our scoop has an extendable arm to effortlessly reach the deepest darkest depths of the protein bag without the mess. And what you don’t dispense, you save, with the help of our convenient storage lid.”

“We believe that existing scoops are doing it all wrong. They aren’t practical, they’re not reusable, and they’re definitely not functional. Their awkward design makes it tricky to dispense powders into narrow-necked bottles; there’s zero precision, and zero accuracy when it comes to measurements, resulting in unnecessary guesswork and unwanted waste. We’ve had enough of watching our powders (and money) wash down the drain – we felt it was time to level up the scoop.”

” On average, the included scoops use 25% more than the recommended amount of powder. Not only can ZoopScoop help you measure the precise amount for your personal needs, but you’ll also start to notice your supply lasting a little longer too. The sealable lid allows you to simply save any excess as fuel for a post-workout pick-me-up.”

Source : Kickstarter

