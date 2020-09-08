GIGABYTE AORUS FI25F SuperSpeed IPS gaming monitor unveiled

GIGABYTE as unveiled its first SuperSpeed IPS gaming monitor in the form of the GIGABYTE AORUS FI25F. The gaming display uses GIGABYTE SuperSpeed IPS technology to provide gamers with a 0.4 ms (MPRT) response time and 240 Hz refresh rate.”With the presence of SuperSpeed IPS, gamers can finally enjoy the speed while having detailed image quality. A screen size of 24.5 inches with fast response time and refresh rate, the AORUS FI25F is ideal for FPS gamers to upgrade their monitors.”

“The AORUS FI25F shares a symbolic AORUS series monitor appearance and a fully-functional stand that allows gamers to adjust it to any angle they desire. The built-in power board design gives gamers a great deal of flexibility that makes it easier to carry around and maintain a tidy desk. On the back of the monitor is digital RGB LED lighting which can be customized with glamorous lighting effects through the GIGABYTE RGB fusion software and synced with other RGB LED lighting PC components.

Moreover, the well-loved OSD SideKick software allows gamers to directly adjust monitor settings using the keyboard and mouse. The new function Auto-Update provides gamers the easiest way to update both firmware and software to enjoy the finest gaming experience effortlessly. On top of that, gamers can also set their most desired FPS game features such as Aim stabilizer, Black Equalizer, and customized crosshairs or exclusive Active Noise Cancelling with a hotkey in the software. When other gamers are searching for the feature in the OSD menu, only AORUS gamers can quickly switch the feature on and off! “

Specifications of the new AORUS FI25F Gaming Monitor :



Panel Size (diagonal) 2‎4.5” SS IPS

Display Viewing Area (HxV) 5‎43.744 x 302.616 (mm)

Panel Backlight/ Type Edge type

Display Surface(non-glare/ glare) Non-glare type

Color Saturation 1‎00% sRGB

True Resolution 1‎920 x 1080 (FHD)

Pixel Pitch 0‎.283 (H) x 0.280 (V) (mm)

Brightness 4‎00 cd/m2 (TYP.)

Contrast Ratio 1‎000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1‎2M:1

Viewing Angle 1‎78°(H)/178°(V)

Display Colors 8‎ bits

Response Time 0‎.4 ms (MPRT)

Refresh Rate 2‎40Hz

HDR Ready

