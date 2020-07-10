Superhot expansion lands July 16th – free to existing owners

The highly anticipated new expansion for the Superhot virtual reality shooter will be officially launching in less than a week’s time on July 16th 2020 and will be free to all those who already own the original game. The Superhot Mind Control Delete expansion and third game in the franchise offers a wealth of new content for VR gamers to enjoy.

“We are immensely grateful for having such a huge and supportive audience in you. In order to share a small part of how fortunate we are to have you, we are giving out two million copies of the game to those of you who’ve helped make it all possible.”

Features of the Superhot Mind Control Delete expansion include:

– Much bigger than its predecessors. MCD immerses you in its world for days of increasingly explosive slow motion combat.

– MORE mechanics at your disposal than ever before. Experiment with different play styles, different character builds, different ways to outsmart and dominate your enemies.

– MORE power to accumulate as you progress through the game. Amass skills, hacks, special techniques to conquer waves of ever more dangerous enemies.

– MORE characters for you to control and for your enemies to throw at you. Test your arsenal of tricks and weapons against increasingly deadlier, smarter foes.

– MORE polish applied over nearly four years of Early Access development. MCD offers a more refined, sharper, flashier experience than any SUPERHOT so far.

