Zerpico MOO:D colorful sunglasses range from just $9

Zerpico has launched a new crowdfunding campaign for its new range of colorful sunglasses called MOO:D. Early bird pledges are now available from just £9 offering a 66% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during September 2020. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the colorful sunglasses range and its features, construction and design.

“One of our true passions is to find a balance between great materials, affordability and class. To begin with, we have selected 10 different color combinations that we think will be good to start of the new collection with. We have every intention to widen the collection further as well as making some cool limited edition sunglasses as well. As you will see further down you will also be able unlock a couple of more amazing models by helping us reach the set out stretch goals. So let’s go for that!”

“As we always try or best in finding the best solution for our sunglasses we came to the conclusion that the best way to go for our adventure oriented MOO:D collection is a TR90 polycarbonate frame and scratch resistant, polarized lenses that gives you superior glare reduction and 100% UV protection. For our new collection we have even upgraded the packaging. Instead of the paper box we now decided to go for a case made out of synthetic leather. We figured that this is a much more appreciated way to carry your sunglasses as it easily can be stored in your bag, purse or in your car. As always your new Moo:D‘s also come together with a sticker, pouch and a wiping cloth.”

Source : Indiegogo

