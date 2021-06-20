Sunday Deals: Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite, save 79%

We have a great deal on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 79% off the normal price.
The Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite is available in our deals store for just $19.99, it normally retails for $95.
Trying to compile a video library and sick of having to look up a tutorial video on how to convert every video format known to mankind? Especially when all of those videos come from different places, it can be tiresome and time-consuming to compile and convert every one of them into one place, one by one.
There are no better tools than Freemake Video Converter and Video Downloader, and you’ll get both with this two-for-one lifetime deal. These comprehensive tools support conversions for over 500 video formats and let you download from over 10,000 sites. You can also be sure that you’ll never lose any quality, even from 4K when you download or convert a video. Plus, you can cut pieces of the video out before it gets converted so you don’t have to download anything you don’t need. Want to pull video from YouTube and store it on your Xbox? Go for it. Download a Vimeo series and watch it on your Android later? No problem. You are the true master of video with this complete suite.
- Convert video free to AVI, MP4, DVD, Blu-ray, iPhone, PSP, Android, Xbox, & over 500 other formats
- Download video free from YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, & over 10,000 other sites
- Save full YouTube playlists & convert them for playback on any device
- Automatically upload converted files to iTunes or iOS
- Convert or download 4K & full HD video without loss
- Cut video part you don’t need before conversion
- Encode clips to Flash FLV, SWF, or HTML5 media formats
- Rip unprotected DVDs w/ or without subtitles
- Burn up to 40 hours of footage to a single DVD disc, save as DVD folder, or create ISO
- Send videos, DVDs, photos, or music directly to YouTube from your desktop
- Choose from 15 qualities in which to download
- Download unavailable videos w/ a proxy
- Enable parental control & browse download history
- Upload to Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive w/ ease
Head on over to the deals store at the link below for more details on this great deal on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.