Sunday Deals: Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite, save 79%

We have a great deal on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 79% off the normal price.

The Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite is available in our deals store for just $19.99, it normally retails for $95.

Trying to compile a video library and sick of having to look up a tutorial video on how to convert every video format known to mankind? Especially when all of those videos come from different places, it can be tiresome and time-consuming to compile and convert every one of them into one place, one by one.

There are no better tools than Freemake Video Converter and Video Downloader, and you’ll get both with this two-for-one lifetime deal. These comprehensive tools support conversions for over 500 video formats and let you download from over 10,000 sites. You can also be sure that you’ll never lose any quality, even from 4K when you download or convert a video. Plus, you can cut pieces of the video out before it gets converted so you don’t have to download anything you don’t need. Want to pull video from YouTube and store it on your Xbox? Go for it. Download a Vimeo series and watch it on your Android later? No problem. You are the true master of video with this complete suite.

Convert video free to AVI, MP4, DVD, Blu-ray, iPhone, PSP, Android, Xbox, & over 500 other formats

Download video free from YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, & over 10,000 other sites

Save full YouTube playlists & convert them for playback on any device

Automatically upload converted files to iTunes or iOS

Convert or download 4K & full HD video without loss

Cut video part you don’t need before conversion

Encode clips to Flash FLV, SWF, or HTML5 media formats

Rip unprotected DVDs w/ or without subtitles

Burn up to 40 hours of footage to a single DVD disc, save as DVD folder, or create ISO

Send videos, DVDs, photos, or music directly to YouTube from your desktop

Choose from 15 qualities in which to download

Download unavailable videos w/ a proxy

Enable parental control & browse download history

Upload to Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive w/ ease

Head on over to the deals store at the link below for more details on this great deal on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals