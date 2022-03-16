SUIGETSU Japanese teapot made from Kawara tile clay

If you are looking to enhance the flavour of your tea you may be interested in a unique Japanese teapot launched via Kickstarter this month called the SUIGETSU. Constructed using Kawara tile clay the teapot is designed to enhance the flavour of your tea and appeal to your five senses, taste, sight, hearing, smell and touch. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $158 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates).

Kawara tile clay teapot

“Did you know that the taste of the tea changes greatly depending on the material of the teapot ? Compared to glass teapots, pottery teapots are more effective in adsorbing catechin and caffeine, which are the source of the tea’s bitterness, and give the tea a mellow taste. When used with alcoholic beverages, it absorbs various interfering flavors to make the sake’s taste stand out. By further pursuing this effect, we were able to push the bitterness absorption to its limit to retain the most umami and sweetness.”

If the SUIGETSU crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the SUIGETSU Japanese teapot project checkout the promotional video below.

“Both green tea and Kawara (Japanese roof tiles) have been important cultural objects since Japan’s ancient times, but in recent years they have both been declining due to the appearance of new alternatives. We hope that this special teapot newly created by the fusion of these two cultures will pave a new path for the future of both while giving everyone something new to look forward to in their daily life. The reason why we chose Kawara tile material as the material for the Suigetsu teapot is that, in the case of Kawara roof tiles, the material itself is impregnated with carbon in order to achieve unique functions.”

“The particularity of this tile is its silver color, given by an outer layer of carbon. Based on thesis（※）affirming that activated carbon substantially absorbs caffeine and catechin, we thought of using a material rich in carbon such as the Kawara tile material to obtain an effect similar to activated carbon. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Japanese teapot, jump over to the official SUIGETSU crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

