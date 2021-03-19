Subnautica Below Zero now available to preorder on Xbox

Xbox Subnautica players will be pleased to know that the new underwater adventure game is now available to preorder priced at $30 on the Xbox platform. The sequel to the popular Subnautica is already available on PC and PlayStation and offers a new adventure under an alien ocean. Uknownworlds has also rolled out a new Seaworthy update to the game, the content of which can be seen below.

“Below Zero is an underwater adventure game set on an alien ocean world. It is a new chapter in the Subnautica universe, and is developed by Unknown Worlds. Return to Planet 4546B Submerge yourself in an all-new, sub-zero expedition in an arctic region of Planet 4546B. Arriving with little more than your wits and some survival equipment, you set out to investigate what happened to your sister… Uncover the Truth Alterra left in a hurry after a mysterious incident. Abandoned research stations dot the region. What happened to the scientists who lived and worked here? Logs, items, and databanks scattered among the debris paint a new picture of the incident. With limited resources, you must improvise to survive on your own. “

Features of Subnautica: Below Zero include:

– Discover Uncharted Biomes Swim beneath the blue-lit, arching expanses of Twisty Bridges. Become mesmerized by the glittering, mammoth crystals of the Crystal Caverns. Clamber up snow covered peaks and venture into the icy caves of Glacial Basin.

– Maneuver between erupting Thermal Vents to discover ancient alien artifacts. Below Zero presents entirely new environments for you to survive, study, and explore. Construct Habitats and Vehicles Survive the harsh climate by constructing extensive habitats, scavenging for resources, and crafting equipment.

– Blast across the snowy tundra on a Snowfox hoverbike. Cruise through enchanting and perilous biomes in your modular Seatruck. Research Alien Lifeforms Something undiscovered lurks around every corner. Swim through the giant Titan Holefish, encounter the haunting Shadow Leviathan, and visit the adorable Pengwings. Keep your wits about you. Not all creatures in this strange world are friendly.

– Survive the Chilly Temperatures Jump in, the water’s warm. The below zero temperatures of this arctic region pose a new threat. New weather conditions blanket above-ground habitats. Craft a toasty cold suit, sip on piping hot coffee, and warm up next to Thermal Lilies to stave off the chill. An Ocean of Intrigue What really happened to your sister?

– Who were the aliens who came here before? Why were they on this planet? Can we find solace from grief in truth? Below Zero extends the story of the Subnautica universe, diving deep into the mystery introduced in the original game.

Source : Major Nelson

