Subaru reveals updated 2023 Legacy

The easiest to forget of all the vehicles Subaru produces is typically the Legacy sedan. Subaru has announced the refreshed 2023 Legacy with updated front styling, improved safety features, and a new multimedia system. For 2023, Subaru has also added a sport trim.

This Sport Trim and Touring XT comes standard with a 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine. Subaru confirmed that for 2023 the Legacy would be available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT. The car will hit dealerships this fall. The big update is a new version of the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

In the Sport Trim, the 2.4-liter engine produces 260 horsepower. It also gets gray 18-inch wheels and exclusive black and gray two-tone cloth with contrasting red stitching on the interior. The Sport is built on the Premium and adds a sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, a power moonroof, and navigation. Other versions of the new Legacy use a 2.5-liter engine producing 182 horsepower and 176 pound-foot of torque.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals