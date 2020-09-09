OPTREC smart interactive smartphone stand designed for easy streaming

Streamers who use their mobile phone to create content may be interested in a new interactive smartphone stand specifically created to help you create content with ease. “Go live on any social media, or video communication platform and have Optrec be your smart camera man.”

OPTREC will track and adjust to center the frame on a moving subject while live filming and can rotate a track a full 360 °, upward 50°, and downward 25°. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its features and see the standing action.

Earlybird pledges are now available from $165 or roughly £128 offering a considerable 45% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide delivery is expected to take place during December 2020. 2 Infrared detectors on the stand allows the onboard processor to calculate the direction of the IR Light source to within 5 degrees.

For more details, videos and specifications as well as a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

