Streacom DB1 fanless mini PC build

If you are considering building your very own fanless mini PC system you might be interested in new project which uses the Streacom ST-DB1S DB1 Fanless Chassis ITX available to purchase online priced at approximately $150. The extruded aluminium casing is perfect for building a self cooling mini PC system and provides enough space for a mini ITX motherboard, Nano PSU and features a front facing USB Type-A 3.0 port. For more details on the bill jump over to the Reddit post by following the link below.

“The DB1 is an ultra-compact fanless ITX case, designed to be paired with the new generation of APU/IGPUs, that is both competitively priced and built without any sacrifice on design or quality. With a total volume less than 5l, the DB1 is our most compact fanless case but can still comfortably handle 45W of cooling, which is ideal for power-efficient systems based, especially when combined with the new generation of APU/IGPUs that deliver excellent performance/watt.

“The DB1 is constructed from 4mm thick aluminium panels, a 21mm thick extruded heat sink, solid aluminium rods and is made using CNC milling and finished with sandblasted/anodised surface treatment, but despite using these premium materials, processing and finishing, is extremely competitively priced.”

