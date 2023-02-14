Stop snoring with the Sleepmi Z3 sleep system

If you are your partner have the tendency to snore throughout the night keeping other family members or partners awake. You might be interested in a new device specifically created to help stop snoring taking the form of the Sleepmi Z3. Specifically designed to help detect, track and eliminate snoring allowing a peaceful nights sleep for both you and your partner. The unique system automatically analyses and correct snoring using AI algorithms and pulse intervention. Providing an easy way to stop snoring and once again enjoy a peaceful nights sleep.

Early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $67 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Having an uninterrupted sleep at night shouldn’t be that hard. You’ve tested every type of snoring device out there: tprotector, special pillows, nasal spray, nose dilator, herbs etc., or even decided to sleep without one so that you won’t wake up in the midnight. It’s time to say goodbye to restless nights and weary mornings because Sleepmi Z3 has got you covered, literally.”

“Sleepmi is an AI-powered intelligent device that analyzes your snoring habits and takes gentle steps to fix it. Our powerful smartphone application gives you visualized data on your snoring patterns based on multiple factors, and monitors your movement with a built-in sensor. Based on the sleep data, you can figure out which factors hurt your sleep and which remedies help you to sleep perfectly.”

With the assumption that the Sleepmi Z3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Sleepmi Z3 helps stop snoring project view the promotional video below.

“Sleepmi Z3 uses AI algorithms to identify snoring accurately. All you have to do is wear it and whenever the device detects that you’re snoring, it will send gentle pulse intervention to the Sleepmi Z3 to cue you to change positions and restore your throat muscle’s elasticity. Z3 knows your position throughout the night. You’ll feel a gentle vibration via the device if you are snoring while on your back. These gentle vibrations cue you to roll over without fully waking.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the helps stop snoring, jump over to the official Sleepmi Z3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





