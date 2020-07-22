Skip NN’ Hole stone skimming game hits Kickstarter

A new game has launched by Kickstarter this month called Skip NN’ Hole, designed to provide a unique twist on skimming stones. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the project which has already raised over four times its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers with still 15 days remaining.

Using plastic skipping stones players try to hit targets positioned across the water. Early bird pledges are available from $25 offering a considerable 38% discount off the recommended retail price. “Skip the heat while skipping Stonnes! Fun for all ages, take Skip nn’ Hole with you to all of your water destinations!”

– easily setup in 3 to 5 minutes

– durable built to last

– portable go anywhere design great for the pool, rivers or sea

– soft high-density foam stonnes

– intuitive gameplay offering fun for all ages

Source : Kickstarter

