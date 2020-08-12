New Mele PCG02 GLK Windows 10 Pro 64-bit stick mini PC from $215

The MeLE Fanless Mini Stick mini PC as been created to offer users a pocket-sized fully functional Windows 10 computer, powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Celeron J4105 (1.50~2.50 GHz) processor supported by Intel HD Graphics 600, 4GB LPDDR4 of RAM and equipped with 64GB eMMC integrated storage.

The mini PC comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) and the buyer supports Wake on LAN, PXE, BIOS One-Step Reset and Auto Power on. “The PCG02 GLK transform any TV into an eye-catching digital signage screen and open up a world of computing possibilities to your home, office, or anywhere else you need it.”

Specifications of the Mele PCG02 Stick mini PC include :

CPU Intel Celeron J4105

GPU Intel UHD 600

RAM 4GB LPDDR4

Storage 64GB eMMC

microSD (up to 256GB)

A/V HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])

3.5mm audio combo

2x USB 3.0

1x HDMI 2.0, support [email protected]

1x 3.5mm Audio combo jack

1x Micro-SD Card Slot

1x Gigabit LAN Port

1x Power Button

1x DC Power Port

micro USB (for power)

Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

DC power port

Windows 10 Pro

Source : Liliputing

