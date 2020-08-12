New Mele PCG02 GLK Windows 10 Pro 64-bit stick mini PC from $215

The MeLE Fanless Mini Stick mini PC as been created to offer users a pocket-sized fully functional Windows 10 computer, powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Celeron J4105 (1.50~2.50 GHz) processor supported by Intel HD Graphics 600, 4GB LPDDR4 of RAM and equipped with 64GB eMMC integrated storage.
The mini PC comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) and the buyer supports Wake on LAN, PXE, BIOS One-Step Reset and Auto Power on. “The PCG02 GLK transform any TV into an eye-catching digital signage screen and open up a world of computing possibilities to your home, office, or anywhere else you need it.”
Specifications of the Mele PCG02 Stick mini PC include :
CPU Intel Celeron J4105
GPU Intel UHD 600
RAM 4GB LPDDR4
Storage 64GB eMMC
microSD (up to 256GB)
A/V HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])
3.5mm audio combo
2x USB 3.0
Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
DC power port
Windows 10 Pro
Source : Liliputing