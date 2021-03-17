Stellaris Nemesis expansion arrives on PC April 15th

The new expansion for the Stellaris space exploration game will be arriving on consoles later this month and will be available to play from March 25, 2021 on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. PC gamers will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the new content, with Stellaris Nemesis being made available via Steam, GOG and the official Microsoft store on April 15, 2021. Check out the official announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new content.

“Explore a galaxy full of wonders in this sci-fi grand strategy game from Paradox Development Studios. Interact with diverse alien races, discover strange new worlds with unexpected events and expand the reach of your empire. Each new adventure holds almost limitless possibilities.”

“Lithoids are a bigger and boulder species type made entirely of sapient rock who eat minerals for sustenance, are long-lived, and can colonize in almost any environment. Lithoid Species Pack includes: Unique Mechanics for Lithoid Empires, 16 New Portraits, New Ship Models and New voice pack.”

Source : GOG : Steam

