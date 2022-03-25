Stellantis and LG to built new Gigafactory

Stellantis has announced a new partnership with LG Energy Solution, where the two companies will build a new Gigafactory with an investment of CAD $5 billion.

Production at the new Gugafactory will start in the fourth quarter of 2024 and it will have a capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh).

With the battery manufacturing plant located in Windsor, Ontario, home to Canada’s largest automotive cluster, Stellantis and LGES expect the plant to serve as a catalyst for the establishment of a strong battery supply chain in the region. Canada is committed to establishing a broad, local battery ecosystem by leveraging, among other things, its leadership in the generation of electricity from renewable sources.

“Our joint venture with LG Energy Solution is yet another stepping stone to achieving our aggressive electrification roadmap in the region aimed at hitting 50% of battery electric vehicle sales in the US and Canada by the end of the decade,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “We are grateful to the Municipal, Provincial and Federal levels of government for their support and commitment to help position Canada as a North American leader in the production of electric vehicle batteries.”

Source Stellantis

