Steelrising RPG offers a mechanical alternate history

A new trailer has been released for Steelrising the new game launching during September 2022. The action, adventure game allows you to delve into an enthralling alternate history filled with formidable mechanical enemies and potential allies with questionable motives. Check out the latest trailer released by its developers Spiders and publisher Nacon to learn more about what you can expect from the new fantasy role-playing game that will be launching on PC later this year.

“Paris, 1789. The city is in the grip of terror. The Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI and his merciless mechanical army. It falls to Aegis, an engineering marvel, to take on the king’s ranks of automatons and change the course of history.”

– A unique and mysterious heroine – As Paris burns and bleeds during the Revolution, you are Aegis, an automaton masterpiece made by Vaucanson, an engineer in the service of the Clockwork King. Make the most of your mechanical prowess to adapt Aegis to your style of play and become a fearsome warrior, a deadly dancer or a virtuoso of elemental arts.

– Dynamic and challenging gameplay – Engage in ruthless and intense fights against technological marvels that are as complex as they are unforgiving. Your nerves and skills will be tested to their limits at every moment spent battling these relentless enemies and epic bosses.

– Paris is your playground – The City of Light has been plunged into darkness and is in need of you. Use your energy, flexibility and tools to navigate the streets, rooftops, neighbourhoods and castles of Paris and reveal hidden secrets.

– A fascinating story rooted in history – Delve into an enthralling alternate history filled with formidable mechanical enemies and potential allies with questionable motives. You are the only one you can count on to untangle the knots of history and ensure the Revolution succeeds!

