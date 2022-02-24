Steam Deck games compatibility program and tool

As Valve continue to gear up to the imminent launch of their new Steam Deck handheld console. The development team at Valve has released a new Steam Deck games compatibility tool. Using the new utility will allow you to check what games currently in your Steam library have been tested and confirmed to work on the new handheld console.

The new handheld from Valve runs a custom SteamOS Linux distribution with the Proton compatibility layer for Windows exclusive titles and will not support all games available in the Steam games network library. After each game is reviewed, it is categorized for its level of compatibility of Steam Deck as shown in the image above. You’ll see these categories on Steam, when you’re browsing your library or shopping for games on Deck.

Compatibility checks

– Input – The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.

– Display – The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.

– Seamlessness – The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.

– System Support – If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.

Source : TPU : Valve

