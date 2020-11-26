Steam Autumn Sale now on

Valve has now started its Steam Autumn Sale which will run from November 25th, 2020 until December 1st, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific time. Below are a taster of some of the deals you can now grab during the Steam sale for both PC systems and virtual reality headsets.
Death Stranding | $29.99 / £27.49 (50% off)
Doom Eternal | $19.79 / £16.49 (67% off)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps | $14.99 / £12.49 (50% off)
F1 2020 | $29.99 / £22.49 (50% off)
Hades | $19.99 / £15.59 (20% off)
Star Wars Squadrons | $23.99 / £20.99 (40% off)
Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $25.99 (35% off)
Cloudpunk | $13.39 / £11.38 (33% off)
Monster Train | $17.49 / £13.64 (30% off)
Crusader Kings 3 | $39.99 / £33.59 (20% off)
Super Mega Baseball 3 | $33.74 / £26.24 (25% off)
Paradise Killer | $14.99 / £11.61 (25% off)Amnesia: Rebirth | $25.49 / £20.22 (15% off)
Noita | $14.99 / £11.61 (25% off)Spelunky 2 | $17.99 / £13.94 (10% off)
Wasteland 3 | $41.99 / £38.49 (30% off)
Risk of Rain 2 | $19.99 / £15.99 (20% off)
Persona 4 Golden | $15.99 / £12.79 (20% off)
Iron Harvest | $39.99 / £37.59 (20% off)
Fall Guys | $15.99 / £12.79 (20% off)
Virtual reality games discounted in the Steam Autumn Sale include :
Half-Life: Alyx (2020) – $45 [25% discount]
Boneworks (2019) – $24 [20% discount]
Moss (2018) – $18 [40% discount]
Vox Machinae (2018) – $14 [45% discount]
Eleven: Table Tennis VR (2016) – $10 [50% discount]
Racket: Nx (2018) – $8 [60% discount]
VTOL VR (2017) – $25 [15% discount]
Red Matter (2018) – $15 [40% discount]
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) – $30 [25% discount]
Electronauts (2018) – $5 [75% discount]
Source : Steam : Road to VR
