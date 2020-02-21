Stationery Flash Drive and PD1000 Portable SSD introduced by Team Group

Developers at Team Group have created a unique flash drive in the form of the T193 Stationery, not only providing storage for your digital files but also a ruler, 80-degree protractor, magnifying glass and magnet. Equipped with 128 GB of storage the measures just 7.2 cm long after folding and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.0/3.1) transfer interface, and supports hot swapping.

“The T193 Stationery Flash Drive subverts the people’s stereotype of flash drives. The look is both stylish and creative. In addition, the ergonomic product design and the multifunctional stationery are specially made for students and office workers. It interprets the innovative fashion sense perfectly. The T193 Stationery Flash Drive uses COB (Chip on Board) assembly process to offer data protection functions such as dustproof, waterproof, shockproof, etc. The solid durability makes sure that the flash drive and the data are not easily damaged or lost due to external impact during use or carrying.”

As well as the Stationary flash drive, Team Group also introduced the PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive also equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 ultra high-speed interface, offering read/write speed is up to 1000/900 MB/s. The PD1000 has IP68 certification meaning it is dustproof, waterproof and 1600 kg pressure resistant.

“PD1000 uses aluminum alloy material with an anodized matte finish. The texture is both fine and strong, and the heat generated during the operation can be spread evenly to the product surface, maintaining the temperature below 45°C. PD1000 has passed the rigorous military grade test of US MIL-STD-810G 516.6 Procedure IV. The strong drop resistance ability is enough to cope with accidents such as dropping from the desktop or from hand. It can avoid accidental damage to the data and prolong service life. PD1000 is compatible with operating systems such as Android, Mac OS and Windows. It also supports hot swap and it can be directly connected to devices such as personal computers, tablets, laptops, etc. You can easily transfer and share without installing additional drivers.”

Source : T193 Stationery : PD1000 : TPU

